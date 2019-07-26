Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.48. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 4,470 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $132.86 million and a PE ratio of -243.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.16 and a quick ratio of 43.16.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Pan Orient Energy news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,408. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock worth $75,201.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.