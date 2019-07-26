Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 437.40 ($5.72) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510.50 ($6.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 441.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.88), for a total value of £225,000 ($294,002.35).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

