Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. 1,972,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,631. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 10.07%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

