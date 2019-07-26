Paragon Capital Management Ltd Decreases Stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 105,327 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,322.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 1,609,796 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,470. PBF Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

