Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases 225 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,060. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $113.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.05.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.