Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $734,285,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after purchasing an additional 826,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,534,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,929,000 after purchasing an additional 697,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. 2,561,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,128. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

