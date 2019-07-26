Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 29,045 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 3,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

