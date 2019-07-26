Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 8.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294,579 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,725 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $596,218,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $211,794,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530,220. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.