Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a market cap of $886,580.00 and approximately $7,204.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parkgene has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00288727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.01621203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

