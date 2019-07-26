Partnerre (NYSE:PRE.PH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Partnerre Ltd (NYSE:PRE.PH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.26. Partnerre shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 3,704 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86.

About Partnerre (NYSE:PRE.PH)

PartnerRe Ltd. is the holding company engaged in the international reinsurance and insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Non-life, Life and Health, and Corporate and Other. The Non-life segment’s operations are classified as North America, Global (Non-U.S.) Property and Casualty (Global (Non-U.S.) P&C), Global Specialty and Catastrophe.

