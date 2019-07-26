Patrick W. Galley Sells 5,880 Shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Stock

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) President Patrick W. Galley sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $127,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RMI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,625. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $22.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

