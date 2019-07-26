Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,256,486.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $12,245,960. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

