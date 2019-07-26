Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lowered by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 630.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 386.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Paypal by 605.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,245,960. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.31. 493,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,627. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.