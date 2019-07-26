PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Up 126.7% in July

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,615,100 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the June 15th total of 2,477,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 24.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

PAYS traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $14.03. 2,888,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $655.33 million, a P/E ratio of 155.89 and a beta of 0.74. PaySign has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 66.72%. Analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

