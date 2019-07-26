Paytomat Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,744.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $588,617.00 and approximately $25,744.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Chaince, ABCC and BigONE. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00294601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.01645122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00121498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Paytomat Token Profile

Paytomat's total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,446,709 tokens. Paytomat's official message board is medium.com/@paytomat. Paytomat's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com.

Paytomat Token Trading

Paytomat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Chaince and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

