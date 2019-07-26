Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on Peak Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of Peak Resorts stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $164.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Peak Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. Peak Resorts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peak Resorts will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Peak Resorts by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peak Resorts by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Peak Resorts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

