Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKIS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Peak Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

SKIS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,218. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94. Peak Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peak Resorts will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

