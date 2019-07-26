Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 775 ($10.13).

CVSG opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 362.40 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 727.67. The company has a market cap of $635.72 million and a P/E ratio of 95.74.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

