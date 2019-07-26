Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON MGAM opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.05. The stock has a market cap of $747.10 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 233.80 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner sold 48,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £122,171.17 ($159,638.27).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

