Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 2,235 ($29.20) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,155.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,654 ($34.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.