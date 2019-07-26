Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Shares of PWOD stock remained flat at $$45.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338. The company has a market cap of $213.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 550.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

