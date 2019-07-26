Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.97

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 7814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Personalis news, Director Ken Ludlum acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

