Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Earns Outperform Rating from Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $112.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.58.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,027. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

