Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Opus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 766,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Sophos Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.82.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.45. 1,360,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,027. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.