Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:PDM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 113,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

