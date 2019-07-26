Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) Trading 5.6% Higher

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 3,063,802 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,254,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 60.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 238,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

