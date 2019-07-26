Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $11.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.24. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.54.

Shares of LH stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.74. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $182.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,191 shares of company stock worth $4,948,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.