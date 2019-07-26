Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) a $824.00 Price Target

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) has been given a $824.00 target price by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $683.29.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $779.86. 518,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $736.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $789.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total transaction of $1,336,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,011.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,081 shares of company stock valued at $66,273,971. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after acquiring an additional 537,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 862,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $612,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $104,491,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

