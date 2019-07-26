PlatonCoin Tops One Day Volume of $30,810.00 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $436,372.00 and $30,810.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000819 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00295173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.01642231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00121208 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,432,798 tokens. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

