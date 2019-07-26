PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Up 38.6% in July

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,646,600 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 1,187,900 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $128,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,195,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 436,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,834,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,974,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 166,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.94. 137,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.24 million, a PE ratio of -126.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

