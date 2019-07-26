PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

PNC traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $142.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,003. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, insider Robert Q. Reilly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,054,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $18,145,829. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

