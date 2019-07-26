Polaris Industries Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. 2,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,524. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $115.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,788,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,749,000 after buying an additional 106,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,785,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,496,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,110,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,581,000 after buying an additional 153,755 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,107,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 87,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.