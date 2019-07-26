PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PolyOne from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Okta to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE POL opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.74. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PolyOne by 7.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PolyOne by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

