Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Get Popular alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPOP. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Popular to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

BPOP opened at $57.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.17. Popular has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $58.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.22 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.86%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $72,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Popular by 85.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 18.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Popular (BPOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.