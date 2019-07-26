PopularCoin Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 61.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $380,503.00 and $141.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00952130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016229 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004212 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,955,179,849 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

