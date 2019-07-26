Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. 309,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,324. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $48.70.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $59,984.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,617 shares in the company, valued at $88,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth about $57,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 319.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

