Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Trading 5.9% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $102.38 and last traded at $93.20, 858,797 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 490% from the average session volume of 145,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.02.

The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Loop Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Power Integrations from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,752.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,572,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,710,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 20.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after buying an additional 77,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 56.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

