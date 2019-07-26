PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for PrairieSky Royalty’s FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.15 to C$18.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. GMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.25 target price on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.16.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$15.71 and a 12-month high of C$24.91.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3294314 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 174.11%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

