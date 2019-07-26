Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.4% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,924,260,000 after buying an additional 708,691 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 961,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,435,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,060,260 shares of company stock worth $83,722,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.