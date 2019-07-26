Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 15.96%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 899,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,859. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $487.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 1.1% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 529,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 316,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.