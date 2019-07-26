Presima Inc. Acquires New Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Presima Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 611,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,480,000. VICI Properties accounts for 2.1% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VICI Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 85.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.3% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 23.1% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 80,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,093. The company has a current ratio of 87.48, a quick ratio of 87.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 62.92%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.42%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cerner from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Mercantil Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

