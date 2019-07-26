Presima Inc. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Presima Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Easterly Government Properties makes up approximately 0.3% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.13% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $151,287.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,547.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,010 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,761. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

