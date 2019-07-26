Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,541. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $61.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

In other news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 11,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $704,298.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,490 shares of company stock worth $3,620,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

