Project Pai Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, BitForex, LBank and Huobi. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $49.46 million and $2.87 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $595.23 or 0.06026980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,610,472,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,453,460,277 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, LBank, Huobi, HBUS, Bitfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

