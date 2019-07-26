ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,412. The stock has a market cap of $324.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.11. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 16,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 495,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

