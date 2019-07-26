ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.69. ProShares UltraShort Euro shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 1,733 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 1,305.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

