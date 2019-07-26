Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $76.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PB. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

