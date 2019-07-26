Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $69.75. 47,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,196. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.74.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PB shares. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James set a C$80.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.95.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.