Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Shares of PB opened at $69.16 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,639.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

