Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 458,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,093,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $37,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $97,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,546. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $61.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

